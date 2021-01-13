Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph India could very well launch it here by June 2021 considering that the first couple of months of this year, the company will be busy with the Trident as well as Tiger launches.

By:Updated: Jan 13, 2021 12:56 PM

Triumph India confirmed last year that there are all-new products coming to us. These include the likes of the new Triumph Trident as well as Tiger 850 Sport. Now, to the list, we can safely add the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS. The new Speed Triple RS will be unveiled globally on January 26, 2021. We will be bringing you the live updates from the unveil starting from 5pm. The Speed Triple 1200RS could well be the fastest Triumph in production right now though we await details on the power, specs, features as well as top speed of this bike. Triumph India could very well launch it here by June 2021 considering that the first couple of months of this year, the company will be busy with the Trident as well as Tiger launches. The teaser images do tell us more about the design that the bike will take.

Also Read Triumph Street Triple R review

There are those universally recognised twin headlamp, much like a bug’s eyes. Like on the Street Triple RS, the Speed Triple will also have LED DRLs. There will also be a carbon fibre front fender, new RS graphics on the tank and those M-shaped LED tail lamps. The silhouette of the bike is very much like the older Speed Triple models. The exhaust note is different than what we have heard from the RS or the R Street Triple models.

A 1200cc, triple-cylinder engine will be used in this new bike. The engine will likely produce 150hp of power as the much smaller motor from the Street makes 123hp. This potent engine will be quite a revelation in the sweet chassis that is expected from Triumph. It could very well be one of the most powerful naked motorcycles in our market, barring the supercharged Z H2 models of course.

Expect a price of around Rs 16 lakh when the bike goes on sale, around the first half of 2021.

