Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand’s flagship roadster

The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will get a bigger displacement 1,160cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine compared to the 1,050cc motor on the outgoing model. Here is what all to expect!

The all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is all set to make its global debut on 26th January. Now, the good thing is that we enthusiasts in India won’t have to wait longer to see the British brand’s flagship roadster here. Just a couple of days after its global unveiling, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India i.e. on 28th January. The company has recently released a new teaser video of the bike that not only confirms the launch date but also reveals some important details. In terms of visuals, the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets an updated all-LED headlamp set up with an ‘angry’ treatment that we have already seen on the new Street Triple RS. Moreover, the new 2021 model will come with a compact-looking, underbelly exhaust.

Other key visual highlights include bar-end mirrors and a single-sided swingarm. Now, talking of the most important bit. The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will get a bigger displacement 1,160cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine compared to the 1,050cc motor on the outgoing model. Some recent leaks on the web suggest that the new Speed Triple will have an impressive 178 hp of peak power output along with 125 Nm of torque. With this figure, it goes without saying that the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be one of the most powerful street nakeds on sale. As already mentioned, the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will sit at the top of the company’s roadster line-up and is expected to be priced close to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Another interesting launch that we really look forward to is another roadster by Triumph Motorcycles namely the Trident 660. A few weeks back, the company had confirmed that the Trident 660, in all certainty, will undercut the price of the Street Twin and hence, will be the most affordable Triumph that will arrive with a price tag of below Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

