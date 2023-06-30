scorecardresearch

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X comparison: Differences explained

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut. Here we have explained how these entry-level Triumph siblings fare against each other.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be made by Bajaj in India

Triumph Motorcycles recently unveiled the all-new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in London ahead of their India launch which is scheduled for July 5, 2023. These are the first set of motorcycles to be developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Here we have explained how these entry-level Triumph siblings fare against each other in a specification-based comparison. 

Triumph Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Design

These new 400cc Triumph motorcycles are built on the same hybrid spine/perimeter frame and share mechanicals with each other but there are a lot of distinguishing factors as well. While the Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster, the Scrambler 400 X stays true to its name and is a purposeful scrambler motorcycle with dual-purpose tyres, handguards and more. 

Also Read
triumph scrambler

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Dimensions

SpecificationSpeed 400Scrambler 400 X
Length2056 mm2117 mm
Width 795 mm825 mm
Height1075 mm1190 mm
Seat height 790 mm835 mm
Wheelbase1377 mm1418 mm
Wet Weight (with 90% fuel)170 kg179 kg
Fuel tank capacity 13 litres13 litres
triumph speed 400 engine

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Engine

Powering the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is the same TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

triumph 400 features

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Hardware

SpecificationSpeed 400Scrambler 400 X
Front tyre size110/70 R17100/90 R19
Rear tyre size150/60 R17 140/80 R17
TyresMetzeler Sportec M9RRMetzeler Karoo Street
Front Suspension43 mm USD forks with 140 mm wheel travel43 mm USD forks with 150 mm wheel travel
Rear SuspensionGas mono-shock RSU with 130 mm wheel travelGas mono-shock RSU with 150 mm wheel travel
Front Brakes300 mm disc320 mm disc
Rear Brakes230 mm disc230 mm disc

Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles get 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear but with different wheel travel. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The ABS is switchable on the Scrambler 400 X and both of them get a switchable traction control system. In terms of features, they sport an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD & more.

triumph speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Price 

The prices of the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed on July 5, 2023. Upon launch, the Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Scrambler 400 X will charge a slight premium over its neo-retro roadster.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 14:30 IST
