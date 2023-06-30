Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X comparison: Differences explained

Triumph Motorcycles recently unveiled the all-new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in London ahead of their India launch which is scheduled for July 5, 2023. These are the first set of motorcycles to be developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Here we have explained how these entry-level Triumph siblings fare against each other in a specification-based comparison.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Design
These new 400cc Triumph motorcycles are built on the same hybrid spine/perimeter frame and share mechanicals with each other but there are a lot of distinguishing factors as well. While the Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster, the Scrambler 400 X stays true to its name and is a purposeful scrambler motorcycle with dual-purpose tyres, handguards and more.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Dimensions
|Specification
|Speed 400
|Scrambler 400 X
|Length
|2056 mm
|2117 mm
|Width
|795 mm
|825 mm
|Height
|1075 mm
|1190 mm
|Seat height
|790 mm
|835 mm
|Wheelbase
|1377 mm
|1418 mm
|Wet Weight (with 90% fuel)
|170 kg
|179 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13 litres
|13 litres
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Engine
Powering the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is the same TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Hardware
|Specification
|Speed 400
|Scrambler 400 X
|Front tyre size
|110/70 R17
|100/90 R19
|Rear tyre size
|150/60 R17
|140/80 R17
|Tyres
|Metzeler Sportec M9RR
|Metzeler Karoo Street
|Front Suspension
|43 mm USD forks with 140 mm wheel travel
|43 mm USD forks with 150 mm wheel travel
|Rear Suspension
|Gas mono-shock RSU with 130 mm wheel travel
|Gas mono-shock RSU with 150 mm wheel travel
|Front Brakes
|300 mm disc
|320 mm disc
|Rear Brakes
|230 mm disc
|230 mm disc
Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles get 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear but with different wheel travel. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The ABS is switchable on the Scrambler 400 X and both of them get a switchable traction control system. In terms of features, they sport an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD & more.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Price
The prices of the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed on July 5, 2023. Upon launch, the Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Scrambler 400 X will charge a slight premium over its neo-retro roadster.
