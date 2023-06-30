Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X comparison: Differences explained

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut. Here we have explained how these entry-level Triumph siblings fare against each other.

Triumph Motorcycles recently unveiled the all-new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in London ahead of their India launch which is scheduled for July 5, 2023. These are the first set of motorcycles to be developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Here we have explained how these entry-level Triumph siblings fare against each other in a specification-based comparison.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Design

These new 400cc Triumph motorcycles are built on the same hybrid spine/perimeter frame and share mechanicals with each other but there are a lot of distinguishing factors as well. While the Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster, the Scrambler 400 X stays true to its name and is a purposeful scrambler motorcycle with dual-purpose tyres, handguards and more.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Dimensions

Specification Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Length 2056 mm 2117 mm Width 795 mm 825 mm Height 1075 mm 1190 mm Seat height 790 mm 835 mm Wheelbase 1377 mm 1418 mm Wet Weight (with 90% fuel) 170 kg 179 kg Fuel tank capacity 13 litres 13 litres

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Engine

Powering the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is the same TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Hardware

Specification Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Front tyre size 110/70 R17 100/90 R19 Rear tyre size 150/60 R17 140/80 R17 Tyres Metzeler Sportec M9RR Metzeler Karoo Street Front Suspension 43 mm USD forks with 140 mm wheel travel 43 mm USD forks with 150 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas mono-shock RSU with 130 mm wheel travel Gas mono-shock RSU with 150 mm wheel travel Front Brakes 300 mm disc 320 mm disc Rear Brakes 230 mm disc 230 mm disc

Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles get 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear but with different wheel travel. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The ABS is switchable on the Scrambler 400 X and both of them get a switchable traction control system. In terms of features, they sport an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD & more.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Price

The prices of the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed on July 5, 2023. Upon launch, the Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Scrambler 400 X will charge a slight premium over its neo-retro roadster.

