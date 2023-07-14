scorecardresearch

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, specs comparison

The all-new 2023 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350
Triumph's Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh while the RE Classic 350 retails from Rs 1.93 lakh, ex-showroom

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 neo-retro roadster in India at a mouth-watering price of Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. It garnered a huge positive response from prospective buyers. Here’s how the Triumph Speed 400 fares against the king of the sub-500cc motorcycle segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, in a spec-based comparison. 

triumph speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationSpeed 400Classic 350
Engine398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected
Power39.5 bhp19.9 bhp
Torque37.5 Nm27 Nm
Gearbox6-speed5-speed

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, gets a 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 19.9 bhp and 27 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

royal enfield classic 350

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Dimensions

SpecificationSpeed 400Classic 350
Length2091 mm2145 mm
Width814 mm785 mm
Height1084 mm1090 mm
Wheelbase 1377 mm1390 mm
Seat height790 mm805 mm
Weight176 kg195 kg
Fuel tank capacity13 litres13 litres
triumph speed 400 vs royal enfield classic 350

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Hardware and features

The Speed 400 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. RE’s Classic 350 sports conventional telescopic forks and dual spring-loaded shockers. Braking duties on both these motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Triumph is much more superior than the Royal Enfield with equipment such as a slip & assist clutch, traction control, LED lighting and more.  

Triumph Speed 400 Review

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Triumph Speed 400Rs 2.33 lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350Rs 1.93 lakh – Rs 2.25 lakh

The new Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. However, for the first 10,000 buyers, the company is giving an additional discount of Rs 10,000. Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 19:30 IST
