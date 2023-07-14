Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, specs comparison

The all-new 2023 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in a specification-based comparison.

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 neo-retro roadster in India at a mouth-watering price of Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. It garnered a huge positive response from prospective buyers. Here’s how the Triumph Speed 400 fares against the king of the sub-500cc motorcycle segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, in a spec-based comparison.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine and gearbox

Specification Speed 400 Classic 350 Engine 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected Power 39.5 bhp 19.9 bhp Torque 37.5 Nm 27 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, gets a 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 19.9 bhp and 27 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Dimensions

Specification Speed 400 Classic 350 Length 2091 mm 2145 mm Width 814 mm 785 mm Height 1084 mm 1090 mm Wheelbase 1377 mm 1390 mm Seat height 790 mm 805 mm Weight 176 kg 195 kg Fuel tank capacity 13 litres 13 litres

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Hardware and features

The Speed 400 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. RE’s Classic 350 sports conventional telescopic forks and dual spring-loaded shockers. Braking duties on both these motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Triumph is much more superior than the Royal Enfield with equipment such as a slip & assist clutch, traction control, LED lighting and more.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Triumph Speed 400 Rs 2.33 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rs 1.93 lakh – Rs 2.25 lakh

The new Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. However, for the first 10,000 buyers, the company is giving an additional discount of Rs 10,000. Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

