Triumph Speed 400 vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R specifications comparison

The Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, or the BMW G 310 R? Which of the three motorcycles should you get? Here’s a spec comparison.

The sub-500cc naked street bike segment saw a huge spike in popularity with the launch of the KTM Duke series in India and the 390 quickly became a favourite in the segment owing to affordable performance, premium components, and styling. The 390 Duke retains its popularity to this day, however, competition is becoming intense.

BMW’s G 310 R tried to steal the limelight, but KTM held its ground firmly with competitive pricing, performance, and tech that are seen on more premium motorcycles. Now, there is a new competitor in the segment, the Triumph Speed 400. So how do the three motorcycles compare in terms of specifications and if you are looking for a new motorcycle, which of the three should you opt for? Here’s our opinion.

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is the newest motorcycle amongst the three here and has been developed in collaboration with Bajaj. The motorcycle will be built in India and will be sold here before other global markets. The Triumph features 17-inch alloy wheels, USD forks, a rear monoshock, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and disc brakes at both ends.

The Triumph Speed 400 looks well-finished and premium, which is a key factor with motorcycles in this segment. Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is the oldest motorcycle amongst the three here, meaning it has been on sale for 10 years now. Over the years, it has seen significant updates to its design, equipment and even its electronics, while keeping its 373cc engine unchanged apart from minor tweaks to the throttle bodies, air box, and the move to ride-by-wire. The cooling system has also been improved, but the engine remains largely untouched.

The KTM Duke 390 gets USD forks, a rear monoshock, dual disc brakes with switchable dual-channel ABS, a large TFT dash with phone connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and an aggressive design. Like the Speed 400, the 390 Duke also uses a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, while also getting a quickshifter.

BMW G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R was the first product from the TVS-BMW collaboration, launched alongside its adventure version, the G 310 GS. The BMW G 310 R did not garner the popularity expected by both companies as it carried a premium price tag, especially compared to the KTM 390 Duke, which was more powerful and better equipped.

The G 310 R also gets USD forks, a rear monoshock, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, and a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The G 310 R suffers from a minor issue with low-end grunt, especially with stop-go traffic as it tends to cut out. However, the G 310 R is the most affordable BMW on sale globally.

Triumph Speed 400 vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R – Engine specifications

As mentioned earlier, all three motorcycles are powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The 390 Duke is the only motorcycle offered with a quickshifter, while also making the most power. The Triumph has a larger displacement compared to the BMW and the KTM, while the G 310 R has the least displacement and power.

Specs Speed 400 390 Duke G 310 R Displacement 398cc 373cc 313cc Power 39.5bhp 43bhp 34bhp Torque 37.5Nm 37Nm 28Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Weight 170kg 171kg 164kg

Triumph Speed 400 vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R – Which one should you choose?

All three motorcycles are different, yet compete in the same category. The KTM 390 Duke is the most aggressive, most powerful, and best-handling motorcycle of the three, while also being the most loaded. The updated Duke will get cornering ABS and traction control as well while taking its street fighter design a notch higher.

The G 310 R is a BMW by all means, offering a plush ride, good looks, and adequate power for the streets and highway runs. However, it is by no means the best-looking of the three, the most powerful, or the most affordable.

The Triumph Speed 400 is slightly less powerful compared to the 390 Duke but has more features such as traction control. The pricing on the Triumph Speed 400 makes it the best deal amongst the three if price is the concern, however, it offers performance and styling to give the Duke 390 a run for its money.

We suggest taking a ride on all three motorcycles first to see which suits your needs and style of riding, as all three have adventure touring versions as well if you need something that has an upright seating posture.