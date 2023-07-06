Both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400x are powered by a brand new 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine pushing a peak output of 39.5bhp at 8000 rpm and 37.5Nm at 6500 rpm.

Triumph managed to hit it out of the park with its two new arrivals in the brand’s lineup- the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X. The deal got sweeter with an exceptionally competitive asking price for the former starting at Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers, post which, prices for the roadster will increase to Rs 2.33 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).

On top of a feature-rich standard equipment, both modern classics boast of a comprehensive list of accessories. The list of accessories is broadly classified into three categories: Style & Comfort, Luggage, and Protection. Let’s take a look at the accessories offered by Triumph for its new prodigies.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X: Style & Comfort Accessories

Triumph is offering a host of accessories to spruce up the styling of both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. These include stylised LED bullet indicators that look sharp courtesy their machined aluminium bezels and satin black bodies.

Bar-end mirrors offered in the accessory package of Speed 400 will help amplify its neo-retro characteristics. Further, buyer of the Speed 400 can opt for a twin-barrel exhaust as an accessory which is a standard offering in the Scrambler 400X.

Coming to comfort, both modern classics benefit from quilted seats whereas knee pads on the fuel tank are an optional accessory for the Speed 400 but a standard fitment for its scrambler counterpart. The Scrambler 400X further gets the provision to opt for heated handlebar grips.

Also read: Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X launched in India at Rs 2.23 lakh

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X: Luggage Accessories

Enhancing touring credentials of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are a variety of luggage accessories offered by Triumph. These include a single-sided rugged pannier mount, rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, a luggage rack, a nylon tank bag, and a nylon roll bag.

Side panniers on offer from Triumph (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles India)

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X: Protection Accessories

Under the protection range of accessories, Triumph is offering a wide range of add-ons on both motorcycles including windscreen, aluminium sump guard, upper and lower engine guards, and a mud splash kit that comprises mud-guard extenders and rear tyre huggers.

While the website doesn’t mention headlight grille as an official accessory for the Scrambler 400X, all images suggest that it could be offered as a standard fitment with the bike, whereas owners of Speed 400 can opt for it as an accessory. Moreover, owners of both motorcycles could avail an optional GPS tracking kit to keep a track of their machines.