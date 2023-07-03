scorecardresearch

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X bookings open: Price reveal on July 5

The bookings for the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X are now open in India. These new motorcycles have been co-developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership and their prices will be revealed on July 5, 2023.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X
The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be Triumph's most affordable motorcycles

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut in London, United Kingdom. These are the first set of motorcycles to be co-developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership and they will be manufactured in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now officially open and their prices will be revealed on July 5, 2023. 

triumph speed 400

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Bookings and price

The bookings for the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X are now open on Triumph India’s official website. One can reserve them for a refundable token amount of Rs 2,000. Upon launch, the Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Scrambler 400 X will charge a slight premium over its neo-retro roadster.

Also Read
triumph engine

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

triumph 400 features

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Hardware and features

Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles get 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, they sport an all-LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, a switchable traction control system and more.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 07:00 IST
