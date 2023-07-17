How does the new Triumph Speed 400 compare to its rivals in the segment in terms of pricing? We find out.

The sub-500cc motorcycle segment has seen the launch of two new motorcycles – the Triumph Speed 400 and the Harley-Davidson X440 – which compete in a segment dominated by Royal Enfield on one extreme and the KTM 390 Duke on the other. While both dominate in their respective ways, there are other motorcycles like the Honda CB350 and the BMW G 310 R, which aspire to take a bite of the market share.

However, Harley-Davidson seemed to score big with the X440’s pricing, but Triumph absolutely shook everybody with the Speed 400’s pricing in India. Now, this raises the query as to which motorcycle is the best value for money, and we try to debunk that.

Triumph Speed 400 pricing

Starting with the Speed 400, the baby Triumph carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh, while the first 10,000 customers were eligible for a discount of Rs 10,000, effectively making the the ex-showroom price Rs 2.23 lakh.

For the money, the Speed 400 comes with a 39.5bhp liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, USD forks, a semi-digital instrument cluster, rear monoshock, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and LED lighting.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440 pricing

The Harley-Davidson X440 is offered in three variants – Denim, Vivid, and S – while the Speed 400 is offered in a single variant. Prices for the X440 start at Rs 2.29 lakh and go up to Rs 2.69 lakh for the top-spec S variant. When comparing the highest variant of the Harley, it is a difference of Rs 36,000. The X440 is powered by a 27bhp single-cylinder engine.

For the extra Rs 36,000, the Hrley-Davidson X440 gets USD forks, dual rear shocks, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, tubeless tyres, a fully digital instrument cluster with phone connectivity, and LED lighting amongst others. Customers can also opt for the base Denim variant at Rs 2.29 lakh which gets spoke wheels.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 pricing

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 needs no introduction as this is the motorcycle that dominates the segment. The Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh onwards, and the top-spec trim is priced at Rs 2.21 lakh, Rs 12,000 cheaper than the Speed 400. The Classic 350 is powered by a 20bhp single-cylinder engine.

For the money, the Classic 350 gets spoke or alloy wheels, single, or dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. When compared to the Triumph Speed 400, that extra Rs 12,000 offers twice more power, better cooling, premium suspension components, and traction control.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Honda CB350 pricing

The Honda CB350 was keen on taking down Royal Enfield, however, it never managed to. It did find its own popularity though and the Japanese motorcycle maker offers the CB350 in various forms with numerous accessories as well. Priced between Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The CB350, similar to the Classic 350, is powered by a 21bhp single-cylinder engine.

In terms of equipment, the Honda gets similar features to the Classic 350, however, offers an advanced instrument display with phone connectivity and alloy wheels. The top-spec CB350 is Rs 9,000 cheaper than the Speed 400, but for that extra money, the Triumph offers twice more power, better equipment, features, and traction control.

Triumph Speed 400 vs KTM 390 Duke price comparison

Both motorcycles, the Speed 400 and the 390 Duke are built in the same facility, however, do not share parts. The 390 Duke is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh ex-showroom, Rs 64,000 more than the Speed 400. The 390 Duke has the most powerful engine in the segment, making 43bhp, 3bhp more than the Speed 400.

However, does Rs 64,000 bring a lot more? Well, the suspension setup is the same, along with dual disc brakes, ABS, and traction control. The KTM offers a full TFT dash with phone connectivity, different ABS modes, and a quick shifter as standard. The whole comparison comes down to handling and in our opinion, that’s priceless, and it does make up for that price difference.

Triumph Speed 400 vs BMW G 310 R pricing

The BMW G 310 R is a product of the TVS-BMW collaboration and is the most affordable BMW on sale today. Priced at Rs 2.85 lakh ex-showroom, the G 310 R is Rs 52,000 more expensive than the Speed 400, while powering the BMW is a 33.5bhp 313cc single-cylinder engine.

The G 310 R gets a similar suspension setup as the Triumph Speed 400, along with dual disc brakes, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, and more. However, the Rs 52,000 premium over the Speed 400 makes no sense and if one is willing to shell out more, the KTM 390 Duke is a better choice.