The on-road prices of the new Triumph Speed 400 have been revealed for the major metropolitan cities and they start from Rs 2.68 lakh. It is Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market.

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, its first 10,000 buyers will even get an additional Rs 10,000 discount. The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X (price T.B.A) have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. Triumph has revealed the on-road prices of the Speed 400 for the major metro cities and they are mentioned in the table below.

Triumph Speed 400 on-road price in India:

City / U.T. Speed 400 on-road price New Delhi Rs 2.68 lakh Mumbai / Pune Rs 2.87 lakh Hyderabad Rs 2.87 lakh Goa Rs 2.86 lakh

The on-road Delhi price for the new Triumph Speed 400 is Rs 2.68 lakh. This retro roadster’s on-road price in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad & Goa are almost identical and they range from Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 2.87 lakh. Several other Triumph dealerships, including the one in Karnataka, are yet to reveal the on-road prices of this motorcycle.

It is worth mentioning that initially there was some controversy regarding the alleged exorbitantly high on-road price of the Speed 400 in states like Karnataka. However, Bajaj Auto and Triumph quickly sprung into action and the company issued a clarification on the same. One can read more about it HERE. The bookings for these Triumph twins have already crossed the 10,000 mark in India.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as well.

