Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, its first 10,000 buyers will even get an additional Rs 10,000 discount. The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X (price T.B.A) have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. Triumph has revealed the on-road prices of the Speed 400 for the major metro cities and they are mentioned in the table below.
Triumph Speed 400 on-road price in India:
|City / U.T.
|Speed 400 on-road price
|New Delhi
|Rs 2.68 lakh
|Mumbai / Pune
|Rs 2.87 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2.87 lakh
|Goa
|Rs 2.86 lakh
The on-road Delhi price for the new Triumph Speed 400 is Rs 2.68 lakh. This retro roadster’s on-road price in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad & Goa are almost identical and they range from Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 2.87 lakh. Several other Triumph dealerships, including the one in Karnataka, are yet to reveal the on-road prices of this motorcycle.
It is worth mentioning that initially there was some controversy regarding the alleged exorbitantly high on-road price of the Speed 400 in states like Karnataka. However, Bajaj Auto and Triumph quickly sprung into action and the company issued a clarification on the same. One can read more about it HERE. The bookings for these Triumph twins have already crossed the 10,000 mark in India.
Triumph Speed 400: Engine and gearbox
Powering the 2023 Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as well.
