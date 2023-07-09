Triumph Speed 400 on-road price exorbitantly high? Here’s what the company has to say!

The on-road price of the Triumph Speed 400 has been quoted exorbitantly high by some dealerships in India. Here’s what Bajaj and Triumph said to clear the air on this matter.

Triumph Motorcycles India recently unveiled the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. The all-new Triumph Speed 400 has been launched at Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom & introductory, while the prices of the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. In a recent tweet, a user alleged that some Triumph dealerships are quoting exorbitantly high on-road prices for the Speed 400. Here’s what Bajaj and Triumph said to clear the air on this matter.

Triumph Speed 400 on-road price controversy explained:

Recently, a Twitter user posted an on-road price break-up of the Triumph Speed 400. It created a huge controversy among potential customers because the on-road price was quoted to be Rs 3.38 lakh which is much higher than the Rs 2.23 lakh ex-showroom pricing. Moreover, there were additional costs included such as an intro kit worth Rs 8,500 and Rs 17,000 delivery charge. These inflated prices seemed to be an attempt by dealers to make a fast buck.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

At Bajaj Auto Ltd. we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing.

(1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/YewiLpVJyS — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) July 8, 2023

Here’s what Bajaj and Triumph’s official statement said:

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles quickly sprung into action and quashed rumours about the high on-road price of the Speed 400. In an official statement, the companies said, “At Bajaj Auto, we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The statement further added, “The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July. Speed 400 has been launched at an ex-showroom price, Delhi at INR 2.23 lacs for the first 10,000 customers post which it will move to its regular price at INR 2.33 lacs ex-showroom. State-specific ex-showroom and on-road pricing will be released closer to delivery.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.