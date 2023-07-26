Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj’s Chakan plant: Deliveries to start soon

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom. The Speed 400 has been made in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and its production & dealer dispatches have now begun from the latter’s Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Customer deliveries of the most affordable Triumph motorcycle will begin soon.
Triumph Speed 400: Engine and gearbox
Powering the 2023 Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as well.
Triumph Speed 400: Hardware and features
The Speed 400 sports 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, a switchable traction control system and more.
Triumph Speed 400: Price and competition
The all-new Triumph Speed 400 was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this was valid for the first 10,000 bookings only and now it’s priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. The Speed 400 takes on the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM Duke 390, Harley-Davidson X440, etc.
