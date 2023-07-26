Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj’s Chakan plant: Deliveries to start soon

The new Triumph Speed 400’s production has begun at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant and it’s now dispatched to dealerships. Customer deliveries of the most affordable Triumph motorcycle will begin soon.

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Speed 400 at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom. The Speed 400 has been made in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and its production & dealer dispatches have now begun from the latter’s Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Customer deliveries of the most affordable Triumph motorcycle will begin soon.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as well.

Triumph Speed 400: Hardware and features

The Speed 400 sports 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, a switchable traction control system and more.

Triumph Speed 400: Price and competition

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this was valid for the first 10,000 bookings only and now it’s priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. The Speed 400 takes on the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM Duke 390, Harley-Davidson X440, etc.

