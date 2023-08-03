Triumph Speed 400 deliveries begin in India: Harley-Davidson X440 rival

The deliveries of the all-new Triumph Speed 400 have begun in India. Priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom, the Speed 400 is currently the most affordable Triumph motorcycle.

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the new Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. The company even offered an additional Rs 10,000 discount to the first 10,000 buyers. Developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, it is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle. The deliveries of this retro roadster have now commenced across various Triumph dealerships in India.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine and gearbox

The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 is powered by an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as well.

Triumph Speed 400: Hardware and features

Triumph’s new Speed 400 sports 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, this retro roadster gets an all-LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, a switchable traction control system and more.

Triumph Speed 400: Price and competition

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this was valid for the first 10,000 bookings only and it now retails at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Check its on-road prices, HERE. The Speed 400 takes on the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, Harley-Davidson X440, etc.

