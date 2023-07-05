Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X launched in India at Rs 2.23 lakh

The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X have finally made their Indian debut, priced at Rs 2.23 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

The long-awaited Triumph 400 twins launched in India. The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom and the first 10,000 customers can buy the street fighter for Rs 2.23 lakh ex-showroom. The pricing for the Scrambler 400X will be announced later.

The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are the first motorcycles from the Bajaj-Triumph collaboration and they will be bulit by Bajaj, sold by Bajaj, and serviced by Bajaj. Here’s more details.

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is a street-focused motorcycle and draws its design inspiration from the larger Triumph Speed 900. Keeping to its modern-retro styling, the Speed 400 gets a blacked-out engine, machined fins, and a round headlight, along with a side-slung exhaust.

The motorcycle gets USD forks, monoshock at the rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, traction control, LED headlights, bar-end mirrors, and more. The BAS is non-switchable on the Speed 400, while the Scrambler 400X gets switchable ABS.

Also Read Harley-Davidson X440 bookings open

Triumph Scarmbler 400X

The Scrambler 400X is based on the same platform as the Speed 400, however, draws its design cues from Triumph’s Scrambler lineup. The Triumph Scrambler 400X features an upright riding posture, a side-slung exhaust, and a blacked-out engine with machined fins.

The Scrambler 400X also gets all the features the Speed 400 offers, however, gets more travel in the suspension. While the Speed 400 gets 140mm travel, the Scrambler 400X gets 150mm travel at both ends. The other difference is the wheels, as the Scrambler 400X gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup, the Speed settles for 17-inch wheels at both ends.

Specification Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Front tyre size 110/70 R17 100/90 R19 Rear tyre size 150/60 R17 140/80 R17 Tyres Metzeler Sportec M9RR Metzeler Karoo Street Front Suspension 43 mm USD forks with 140 mm wheel travel 43 mm USD forks with 150 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas mono-shock RSU with 130 mm wheel travel Gas mono-shock RSU with 150 mm wheel travel Front Brakes 300 mm disc 320 mm disc Rear Brakes 230 mm disc 230 mm disc

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 – Engine specifications

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 398cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.