Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan comparison: Best Brit for the buck

The Triumph Scrambler 400X and the Royal Enfield Himalayan are two unique motorcycles with a go-anywhere attitude. Here’s how they compare.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
triumph scrambler vs royal enfield himalayan

The Scrambler or off-road capable motorcycle segment in India is Royal Enfield’s territory, as it was the only off-road capable motorcycle that was offered with spoke wheels and long travel suspension. However, it was not the best off-roader owing to its weight. Soon, the market was flooded with other models such as the BMW G 310 GS, KTM Adventure range, and others.

Now, there is a new motorcycle — the Triumph Scrambler 400X. Although the Triumph does not get spoke wheels, it will still be a capable motorcycle with premium components and long travel suspension. So the question is, which of the two motorcycles will be a better all-rounder?

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Design

The Triumph Scrambler 400X takes its design inspiration from the larger Scramblers in Triumph’s lineup. It gets a round headlight, long travel suspension, alloy wheels, an upright seating position with wide bars, hand guards, and a side-slung exhaust. Overall, the Scrambler 400X looks its part.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan’s design is familiar as it has been on sale for a long time now. The Himalayan gets a round headlight, a sculpted tank, a low, but upright seating position, and a small visor to keep the wind away. The Royal Enfield Himalayan looks more utilitarian compared to the Triumph Scrambler 400X.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine specifications

Both motorcycles have a similar engine, a single-cylinder unit. However, the Himalayan has a slight displacement advantage but the Scrambler 400X makes more power and is liquid-cooled while the Royal Enfield unit is oil and air-cooled.

SpecificationsScrambler 400XHimalayan
Displacement398cc411cc
Power39.5 bhp24.3 bhp
Torque37.5 Nm32 Nm
Gearbox6-speed5-speed

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Equipment and features

The Triumph gets USD forks, a monoshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, LED lighting, dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, traction control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a charging outlet amongst others.

The Himalayan gets telescopic forks, monoshock at the rear, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and more. Among the two, the Triumph Scrambler 400X is better equipped when it comes to components.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: So which one?

triumph scrambler vs royal enfield himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is on sale in India at Rs 2.16 lakh onwards, while Triumph will announce pricing for the Scrambler 400X in a few days. The Scrambler 400X is expected to carry a premium price tag compared to the Himalayan, however, Royal Enfield is also coming up with the updated version of the Himalayan with a more powerful liquid-cooled engine and better suspension.

So if you are currently in the market looking for a motorcycle with a go-anywhere capability, we suggest waiting it out for the Himalayan 450, as its launch should happen soon.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 11:25 IST
