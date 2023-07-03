Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan comparison: Best Brit for the buck

The Triumph Scrambler 400X and the Royal Enfield Himalayan are two unique motorcycles with a go-anywhere attitude. Here’s how they compare.

The Scrambler or off-road capable motorcycle segment in India is Royal Enfield’s territory, as it was the only off-road capable motorcycle that was offered with spoke wheels and long travel suspension. However, it was not the best off-roader owing to its weight. Soon, the market was flooded with other models such as the BMW G 310 GS, KTM Adventure range, and others.

Now, there is a new motorcycle — the Triumph Scrambler 400X. Although the Triumph does not get spoke wheels, it will still be a capable motorcycle with premium components and long travel suspension. So the question is, which of the two motorcycles will be a better all-rounder?

Also Read 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: All you need to know

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Design

The Triumph Scrambler 400X takes its design inspiration from the larger Scramblers in Triumph’s lineup. It gets a round headlight, long travel suspension, alloy wheels, an upright seating position with wide bars, hand guards, and a side-slung exhaust. Overall, the Scrambler 400X looks its part.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan’s design is familiar as it has been on sale for a long time now. The Himalayan gets a round headlight, a sculpted tank, a low, but upright seating position, and a small visor to keep the wind away. The Royal Enfield Himalayan looks more utilitarian compared to the Triumph Scrambler 400X.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine specifications

Both motorcycles have a similar engine, a single-cylinder unit. However, the Himalayan has a slight displacement advantage but the Scrambler 400X makes more power and is liquid-cooled while the Royal Enfield unit is oil and air-cooled.

Specifications Scrambler 400X Himalayan Displacement 398cc 411cc Power 39.5 bhp 24.3 bhp Torque 37.5 Nm 32 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Equipment and features

The Triumph gets USD forks, a monoshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, LED lighting, dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, traction control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a charging outlet amongst others.

The Himalayan gets telescopic forks, monoshock at the rear, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and more. Among the two, the Triumph Scrambler 400X is better equipped when it comes to components.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: So which one?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is on sale in India at Rs 2.16 lakh onwards, while Triumph will announce pricing for the Scrambler 400X in a few days. The Scrambler 400X is expected to carry a premium price tag compared to the Himalayan, however, Royal Enfield is also coming up with the updated version of the Himalayan with a more powerful liquid-cooled engine and better suspension.

So if you are currently in the market looking for a motorcycle with a go-anywhere capability, we suggest waiting it out for the Himalayan 450, as its launch should happen soon.