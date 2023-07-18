Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure comparison

How does the new Triumph Scrambler 400X compare against the KTM 390 Adventure? We find out.

Similar to how the sub-500cc street bike segment is gaining momentum, the adventure motorcycle segment is also popular with motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure, and the KTM 390 Adventure. Amongst these motorcycles, the Himalayan and the 390 Adventure are the most popular motorcycles.

Now, however, there is a new competitor in the form of the Triumph Scrambler 400X, which will be launched in India later this year. If it’s one thing we must understand, the Europeans know to build adventure motorcycles and the Scrambler 400X will compete directly with the 390 Adventure.

What makes this comparison more interesting is the know-how of Triumph and KTM when it comes to scramblers and adventure motorcycles. Triumph has scramblers in its lineup like the Scrambler 900 and the 1200, while also offering big adventure motorcycles like the Tiger 900 and the 1200. KTM has built itself a reputation as an off-road expert and this has trickled down to its mid and large-capacity adventure motorcycles.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure: Design

The Triumph Scrambler 400X is a brand new motorcycle, built ground up. It borrows its design inspiration from the larger motorcycles Triumph offers, the Scrambler 900 and the 1200. The 400X gets long travel suspension, upright seating, and the round headlight adds to the retro styling.

The KTM 390 Adventure borrows its styling cues from its larger siblings from the KTM lineup The unique headlight design makes the 390 Adventure stand out and its tall stance with an upright riding position adds to its overall theme. In the looks department, both do their parts extremely well.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure: Engine specifications

Both motorcycles are powered by a similar displacement liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which also make similar power. The biggest difference is that the 390 Adventure is offered with a quickshifter, while the Triumph Scrambler 400X gives it a skip.

Specifications Scrambler 400X 390 Adventure Displacement 398cc 373cc Power 39.5bhp 43bhp Torque 37.5Nm 37Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure: Features and equipment

Starting with the Triumph Scrambler 400X, the motorcycle gets USD forks, alloy wheels, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS that can be turned off, traction control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The Triumph offers no phone connectivity.

The KTM 390 Adventure carries a similar suspension setup, however, the motorcycle is offered with alloy wheels or spoke wheels depending on the variant. Also on offer is adjustable front suspension with the top-spec SW variant. Other features on the 390 Adventure include a TFT display, traction control, cornering ABS, quickshifter, and dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure: Which one?

When compared, the KTM 390 is equipped with more features, while the Triumph Scrambler offers more suspension travel. However, the KTM’s spoke wheel options make it more capable off-road. For those who want a simpler 390 Adventure, the KTM offers that too, but with alloy wheels.

We have seen the pricing of the Triumph Speed 400 and if Triumph retains that pricing magic and plans to offer spoke wheels as part of its accessories package, the British manufacturer could have a winner in its hands.