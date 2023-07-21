Triumph Scrambler 400X vs competition: Engine specifications comparison

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs competition comparison. We compare the Scrambler 400X’s engine specifications against the competition.

The sub-500cc adventure motorcycle segment is getting more options in India and the latest entrant is the Triumph Scrambler 400X, which was unveiled alongside the Triumph Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. The Scrambler 400X will be launched later this year and is expected to carry a premium of approximately Rs 30,000 over the Speed 400.

When launched in India, the Scrambler 400X will compete against some popular names in the segment such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, and the Jawa Scrambler. Let’s take a detailed look at their engine specifications and how they compare against each other.

Triumph Scrambler 400X

Starting with the Triumph, the Scrambler 400X is powered by the same 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that does its duty on the Speed 400. The engine makes a healthy 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Scrambler also gets a few electronic aids such as a dual-channel ABS that can be turned off and traction control. However, limiting the motorcycle’s capability off-road are the alloy wheels, which can hopefully be swapped out for spoke wheels as part of the Triumph accessory list.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most popular motorcycles in the segment and is powered by a 410cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that makes 24bhp and 32Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

On paper, the engine seems underpowered, but for its intended use, the Himalayan is capable enough. Royal Enfield is planning on launching an updated version of the Himalayan soon, which will get a 450cc liquid-cooled motor.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs Yezdi Scrambler

When Yezdi updated its lineup, the Scrambler took the sweet spot between the road-focused Yezdi Roadster and the Adventure in terms of placing and pricing. The Scrambler is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine making 29bhp and 28Nm of torque.

The Yezdi Scrambler gets spoke wheels and recently saw an update to meet the BS6 Phase 2 norms. Yezdi has tweaked some of the internals to give it more bottom-end and mid-range power.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs BMW G 310 GS

The G 310 GS is the smallest adventure motorcycle in the German automaker’s lineup and one of the first bikes to be launched in India with TVS’ collaboration. The baby GS is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 33.5bhp and 28Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The G 310 GS gets long travel USD forks and looks every bit like its larger 1250 GS sibling, however, alloy wheels limit the motorcycle’s full off-road potential, keeping it as a good long-distance tourer.

Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure

Coming to the most popular motorcycle in the segment and the most powerful — the KTM 390 Adventure. Powered by a 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the KTM makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque, while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

The 390 Adventure is available in a total of four variants, from a barebones Adventure X version to a full-blown SW trim that offers cornering ABS, traction control, TFT display, adjustable suspension, and spoke wheels. The top-spec KTM 390 Adventure SW is also the most expensive motorcycle on the list.

So which adventure motorcycle should you choose?

The answer is in you. It depends on what style of riding one is into — long highway travels, minor off-roading, technical riding, or a mix of all. It also depends on your skills as the KTM 390 Adventure is no slouch and has an extremely rev-happy engine.

The Himalayan sits on the opposite spectrum, with a calm engine. The BMW G 310 GS takes the sweet spot in the middle along with the Yezdi Scrambler while the Triumph Scrambler 400X leans towards the KTM’s side, but with a calmer nature.