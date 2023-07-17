scorecardresearch

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler comparison: Clash of the Scramblers

The all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 X has made its India debut and will directly rival the Yezdi Scrambler. Here’s how these motorcycles fare in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler (1)
The prices of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut in London. While the Speed 400 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom, the prices of the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. It will directly rival Yezdi’s Scrambler and here’s how these affordable scrambler motorcycles fare in a specification-based comparison. 

triumph engine

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationScrambler 400 XYezdi Scrambler
Engine398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected
Power39.5 bhp29.2 bhp
Torque37.5 Nm28.21 Nm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

Powering the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is an all-new 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. Yezdi’s Scrambler, on the other hand, gets a 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 29.2 bhp and 28.21 Nm. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read
Yezdi-Scrambler

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Dimensions 

SpecificationScrambler 400 XYezdi Scrambler
Length2154 mm2154 mm
Width901 mm900 mm
Height1169 mm1263 mm
Wheelbase 1418 mm1403 mm
Seat height835 mm800 mm
Weight185 kg192 kg
Fuel tank capacity13 litres12.5 litres
triumph scrambler 400 x vs yezdi scrambler

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Hardware and features

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Yezdi’s Scrambler sports conventional telescopic forks and dual spring-loaded shockers. Braking duties on both these motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Triumph is loaded up to the gills and gets a slip & assist clutch, traction control, LED lighting and more while the Yezdi gets an all-digital cluster. 

triumph scrambler

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Triumph Scrambler 400 XRs 2.60 lakh (expected)
Yezdi ScramblerRs 2.10 lakh – Rs 2.16 lakh

The prices of the all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 2.60 lakh mark while the Yezdi Scrambler retails from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which Scrambler motorcycle will you pick to go scrambling? Tell us in the comments below. 

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 07:00 IST
