Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler comparison: Clash of the Scramblers

The all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 X has made its India debut and will directly rival the Yezdi Scrambler. Here’s how these motorcycles fare in a specification-based comparison.

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut in London. While the Speed 400 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom, the prices of the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. It will directly rival Yezdi’s Scrambler and here’s how these affordable scrambler motorcycles fare in a specification-based comparison.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Engine and gearbox

Specification Scrambler 400 X Yezdi Scrambler Engine 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 39.5 bhp 29.2 bhp Torque 37.5 Nm 28.21 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

Powering the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is an all-new 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. Yezdi’s Scrambler, on the other hand, gets a 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 29.2 bhp and 28.21 Nm. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price, specs, features comparison

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Dimensions

Specification Scrambler 400 X Yezdi Scrambler Length 2154 mm 2154 mm Width 901 mm 900 mm Height 1169 mm 1263 mm Wheelbase 1418 mm 1403 mm Seat height 835 mm 800 mm Weight 185 kg 192 kg Fuel tank capacity 13 litres 12.5 litres

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Hardware and features

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Yezdi’s Scrambler sports conventional telescopic forks and dual spring-loaded shockers. Braking duties on both these motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Triumph is loaded up to the gills and gets a slip & assist clutch, traction control, LED lighting and more while the Yezdi gets an all-digital cluster.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Triumph Scrambler 400 X Rs 2.60 lakh (expected) Yezdi Scrambler Rs 2.10 lakh – Rs 2.16 lakh

The prices of the all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 2.60 lakh mark while the Yezdi Scrambler retails from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which Scrambler motorcycle will you pick to go scrambling? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.