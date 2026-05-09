Triumph Scrambler 400 X review: The 349cc engine that fooled the Taxman

The new Triumph Scrambler 400 X masters the “GST 2.0” landscape with a clever 349-cc displacement pivot.

When you hit an unnecessary speed breaker while riding, you either come to a dead stop or stand on the footpegs and power through. On the new Scrambler 400 X, you choose the latter.

Triumph knows how to navigate obstacles. When it hit the GST 2.0 speed breaker in September 2025 – which placed bikes above 350 cc in the highest 40% tax bracket – it didn’t slow down. Instead, it adapted the 398-cc platform to a 349-cc displacement across its range, including the rugged Scrambler 400 X.

How’s the design?

The ‘400’ branding remains, signifying that this bike punches in the premium category despite its tax-efficient displacement. It looks more purposeful than the Speed 400, thanks to a 19-inch front wheel (compared to the Speed’s 17-inch) and a longer wheelbase. The design retains its off-road DNA, featuring a headlight grille, handguards, a split-seat setup, and a dual-exit exhaust that produces a throaty soundtrack. It’s also highly customisable; you can load it up with off-road gear, including dedicated luggage carriers and crash protection.

How does it ride?

With its wide handlebars and a seat height of 835 mm (32 mm taller than the Speed 400), you have a commanding view of traffic. It has a good road presence, but not in the same size league as ADVs like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The engine is smaller, but clever tuning has maintained the Scrambler’s character. Peak torque has decreased from 37.5 Nm to 32 Nm, and power from 40 PS to 37 PS; however, in my road test, the 0-60 km/h sprint was clocked at a little over 3 seconds – almost identical to the older model.

The seasoned rider in me noticed the missing grunt when pushing from 0-100 km/h (now 8.1 seconds, compared to 7.4 seconds previously) or attempting to cross 120 km/h, but the Scrambler 400 X makes up for it with versatility. The 6-speed gearbox remains buttery smooth, and the torque delivery is optimised for low-end crawling on dirt trails and quick overtakes on tarmac. The longer-travel suspension and larger front wheel make it feel far more composed than most motorcycles in this class.

ALSO READ Maruti and Hyundai lose SUV ground as rivals gain in FY26

Should you buy it?

Priced at Rs 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 400 X sits at a premium over the Yezdi Scrambler (Rs 2 lakh onwards) and the Royal Enfield Scram 440 (Rs 2.23-2.31 lakh). But the Triumph remains the powerhouse of the segment. It’s for the rider who wants a do-it-all motorcycle. Overall, the new Scrambler 400 X is tuned like a 400, taxed like a 350, and styled for adventure.

(Note: You can also choose the more rugged Scrambler 400 XC variant for Rs 2.89 lakh.)