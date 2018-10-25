Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE unveiled, to launch in India next year

Triumph has revealed the new Scrambler 1200 with a promise that this will be the most off-road capable motorcycle in its category. After dropping a series of hints through teasers on social media, the new Scrambler 1200 is finally here and it will come in two variants - XC and XE. The -all-new Triumph Scrambler with a 1200cc engine should be a bike for the big boys and girls with a serious appetite for off-road along with street riding.

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is powered by the Bonneville 1200 engine although with a different tuning fit for a Scrambler. The Scrambler 1200's engine makes 12.5% more power and more torque as well. The XC will be the base variant and the XE will be the one with even better equipped for off-road.

Triumph has equipped the two with an elaborate electronics package that includes a TFT instrument cluster, LED lights, cruise control, keyless ignition, USD power sockets, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple riding modes.

Another interesting factor here is that Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be the first motorcycle in the world to feature an integrated GoPro control system. Considering these will be bought by people indulging in leisure riding, they'd definitely like to make use of a good ol' action camera.