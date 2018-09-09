Triumph Scrambler 1200 teased again: Ducati Scrambler 1100 rival to debut on 24th October

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will make its global debut on the coming 24th October. The company has now teased the motorcycle in the second teaser video. While not much is visible in the video, there are a few details that throw light on what the most powerful Triumph Scrambler will be like. The headlight on the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 looks like the unit that you must have seen on the Speedmaster. The video shows that the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will come with raised up dual exhausts that come on the smaller 900cc Triumph Scrambler. The engine, as the name suggests, will be a 1200cc unit and will be shared with the Bobber and the Speedmaster. The power and torque figures, however, might see an alteration in order to suit the characteristics of the Scrambler. With that being said, you can expect the figures to stay close to 96 hp and 116 Nm.

Watch the Triumph Scrambler 1200 teaser video here:

The Scrambler 1200 is expected to get a large 21-inch wheel up front along with knobby tyres. The electronics package of the motorcycle is expected to come loaded with traction control, ride by wire and multiple riding modes. Disc brakes will be employed on both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be standard to offer added safety and convenience.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 will most likely be introduced in two variants out of which one will be apt for off-roading and the roads less travelled while the other one will be for the tarmac. As far as India launch is concerned, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 is expected to land here sometime next year. More details on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be out soon, so stay tuned with us!