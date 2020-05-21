Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: ‘007 – No Time To Die’ bike now on sale

Limited to only 250 units for markets across the world, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition was inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 featured in the latest Bond film.

It was last year in December Triumph Motorcycles announced its partnership with EOM Productions revealing that Triumph motorcycles would feature in the upcoming 25th James Bond film No Time To Die. And now, to celebrate the partnership Triumph has taken the wraps off the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition featuring a distinguishing oo7 styling scheme. Limited to only 250 units for markets across the world, the Bond Edition was inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 featured in the latest Bond film. The Bond Edition will be based on the top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE. The new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is now available to order in markets around the world starting today.

The Bond Edition design scheme includes exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding, real leather seat with embroidered logo, Bond TFT instrument startup screen, and 007 paint scheme inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the 25th film.

The paint scheme includes blacked-out finishes, black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard, black forks, engine badges with gold accents, black powder-coated swingarm and sprocket cover, black anodized grab rail, and sump guard and infills.

Other changes include log lights with unique black anodized shrouds, Arrow silencer with carbon-fiber end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters, and stainless steel headlight grill.

The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition will be powered by the same 1200cc engine that makes 89 hp at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm at 3,950 rpm. It gets five riding modes – Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control setting to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

The more vigilant fans will know that this will not be the first time, Mr Bond will be riding a Triumph on-screen – Sean Connery rode a yellow 1970 Triumph Stag in Diamonds Are Forever – the seventh film in Ian Fleming’s MI6 agent film series. The 25th in the series – No Time To Die – was scheduled to release on 2 April 2020 but has now been postponed to 11 November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

