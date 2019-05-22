Triumph Scrambler 1200 India launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the Scrambler 1200 tomorrow. The motorcycle is available globally in two variants namely XC and XE and India will get the XC trim only. The XC is the more affordable version compared to the XE trim. Essentially an adventure bike in classic attire, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets all the latest bells and whistles that you would normally expect from a motorcycle of this category. The motorcycle gets a full LED headlight up front that should offer better illumination than a regular unit. Powering the Triumph Scrambler 1200 is a 1200cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 90 bhp and 110 Nm.

The engine gets ride by wire throttle for crisp throttle response and seamless power delivery. The engine gets six riding modes and a traction control system is on offer as well for added safety. Other added features on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 include keyless ignition and torque assist clutch. Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with a fully adjustable Showa long travel suspension upfront along with an adjustable monoshock from Ohlins. The bike runs on spoke rims with tubeless Metzeler Tourance tyres.

Moreover, the Scrambler 1200 gets an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) along with a cornering ABS for better safety and convenience. The motorcycle gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster with turn by turn navigation and GoPro integration. The unit gets two design themes as well that can be customised as per the preference of the rider. Other noteworthy features on board the Triumph Scrambler 1200 include heated grips, cruise control and a USB charging facility. The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

