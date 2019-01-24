Triumph Rocket III TFC concept looks mind blowing : What to expect!

The iconic British bike maker, Triumph Motorcycles has recently showcased the new Rocket III which came out from the Triumph Factory Customs or TFC. For the year 2019, TFC line-up comprises of two models the Thruxton TFC and the new Rocket III TFC. Triumph Rocket III has been around from quite some time now and it was introduced back in 2004. Originally the bike came with a 2,294cc, in-line 3-cylinder engine churning out close to 148hp of maximum power at 5,750rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 2,750rpm. The engine came mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Rumor has it the new Rocket III will see the displacement going up from 2300cc to something around 2500cc, one way or another, the Rocket III will still remain the highest displacement production motorcycle in the world. The images suggest that the TFC model gets an Arrow exhaust with carbon-fibre covers along with a carbon fibre windscreen. The bike now features a monoshock and single-sided swingarm. Since the bike has been updated with a number of new mechanical bits, it is also expected to be set up on a completely new chassis, which may also be significantly lighter than the current setup.

Another obvious change the bike has received is in its riding ergonomics with repositioned foot pegs and a wider handlebar. Bits like the Brembo M50 calipers brakes and the digital instrument cluster appears to have been shared with the Scrambler 1200m while the bar-end mirrors are like the ones seen on the Street Triple RS.

There is no information on the pricing of the new Rocket III TFC, and the same will be announced on May 1, 2019. When launched it will rival the likes of power cruisers like Ducati XDiavel.

