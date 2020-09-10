Triumph Rocket 3 GT launched at Rs 18.4 lakh: World’s torquiest production bike now with touring equipment

With the launch of the new Triumph Rocket 3 GT, Triumph Motorcycles now has the largest BS-VI portfolio amongst premium bike manufacturers in India, with 13 motorcycles in its lineup.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT has been launched in India at Rs 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom) which is only about Rs 40,000 more than the Rocket 3R which was launched late last year and sold out by January this year. The Rocket 3 GT is powered by the world’s largest production motorcycle engine that makes a freaky 221 Nm of torque, weighs in at about 1/3rd a tonne but is lighter than before, and is meant to do long distances with touring-oriented handlebars and footpegs.

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 series gets a 2458cc inline three-cylinder engine that puts out 165 hp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It gets four ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport and a Rider-configurable. The modes adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

The engine incorporates several performance enhancements, including a new crankcase assembly, a new lubrication system comprising dry sump and integral oil tank and new balancer shafts – thanks to which it saved on 18 kg of engine weight over the previous generation.

It comes with new lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels with Avon Cobra Chrome tyres, developed especially for the new Rocket 3 range, with a 240 mm section at the rear. The GT gets a touring rider and pillion saddle set-up with an accessible seat height of 750 mm. With a weight saving of more than 40 kg, the new Rocket 3 GT is more than 13% lighter than the previous generation.

The Rocket 3 GT has been launched two colour options – Silver Ice and Storm Grey with a Korosi Red pinstripe decal, and Phantom Black.

The lighting on the Rocket 3 GT is all LED. The standard electronics package includes Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Keyless Ignition, heated grips, and Cruise Control. Optional additions include a quickshifter, an integrated GoPro control system, a turn-by-turn navigation system, TPMS, and much more.

