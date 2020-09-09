Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is powered by the same 2.5-litre engine as the Rocket 3 R. The massive inline-three cylinder motor is good for producing a power output of 167 hp with an earth-shattering torque output of 221 Nm. Here is what all to expect!

By:September 9, 2020 11:16 AM

The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT is set to be launched in India on 10th September, i.e. tomorrow. The GT version is a cruiser styled motorcycle aimed at long-distance touring while its roadster avatar Rocket 3 R is already on sale in India. Moreover, the said model was the company’s first-ever BS6 compliant offering for the Indian market. Now starting with the biggest highlight of this motorcycle! The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is powered by the same 2.5-litre engine as the Rocket 3 R. The massive inline-three motor is good for producing a power output of 167 hp with an earth-shattering torque output of 221 Nm. Suspension system on the bike comprises of 47mm Showa upside-down forks at the front along with a rear Showa monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 300mm disc unit at the rear.

The Rocket 3 GT tips the scales at 294 kg while its roadster counterpart is 3 kg lighter. Compared to the Rocket 3 R, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT offers a relaxed riding position, all thanks to the forward set footpegs along with a slightly pulled-back handlebar. Also, the lower seat height of 750 mm makes it quite accessible despite its high kerb weight. In terms of touring-oriented features, the GT comes with a fly-screen, heated grips and also a height-adjustable backrest for the pillion.

The Triumph Rocket 3 R that was launched in India in December last year is currently priced at Rs 18 lakh. As the GT version will sit above the R, it will be priced considerably higher than the latter. More details tomorrow on one of the world’s heaviest and fastest cruisers, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

