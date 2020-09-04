Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch: One of world’s fastest cruisers arriving on 10 September

The new generation Triumph Rocket 3 draws power from a 2500cc engine that makes 165 hp and 221 Nm. With this, the Rocket 3 retains its title for the production motorcycle with the largest engine - in the world.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT

So, Triumph Motorcycles had only allocated 40 units of the Triumph Rocket 3 R which was priced at about Rs 18 lakh when it was launched during India Bike Week late last year. What happened was that all of them were sold out by January 2020. Now though, there’s more news on the 2.5-litre behemoth. Triumph Rocket 3 GT is set to launch on the 10th of September. The GT has the largest production motorcycle engine, makes a freaky 221 Nm of torque, weighs in at about 1/3rd a tonne as the R does, but this one’s meant for long distances with touring-oriented handlebars and footpegs.

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 series is powered by a 2458cc inline three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The engine which is the largest on a production motorcycle puts out 165 hp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The new Rocket 3 motorcycles get a new chassis, swingarm and it weighs in at about 40 kg less than the previous model. While the Rocket 3 R tips the scale at 291 kg (dry), the Rocket 3 GT weighs slightly higher at 294 kg (dry).

Also read: First batch of 40 Triumph Rocket 3R sold out in India

The Rocket 3 GT gets forward set footpegs along with better cushioning on the seats for the long haul. It is equipped with Triumph’s latest-generation colour TFT display, an all-LED lighting system, and a hill hold control as standard. Optional accessories on the Rocket 3 series include an integrated GoPro control system, navigation powered by Google, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity along with My Triumph app for Android and iOS.

Triumph’s flagship cruiser will go up against the Ducati Diavel 1260 and is expected to carry a price tag north of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

