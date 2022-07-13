Triumph reveals details of TE-1 electric motorcycle

The TE-1 Motorcycle offers a range of 160km, has an output of 175bhp and can do 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

Triumph Motorcycles completed its TE-1 electric motorcycle development project, which is powered by Scalable Integrated Modular Inverter (SIMI) technology from Helix. The TE-1’s electric powertrain produces 130kW (175bhp) peak power with a 160 km range based on live testing and official projections.

With the completion of the live testing phase of the TE-1, the prototype exceeded expectations and achieved some incredible outcomes, setting new standards for the sector overall, including final battery and range performance.

According to Triumph, the TE-1 prototype is 25 per cent lighter than comparable motorcycles.

Also, it goes 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and 0-160 kmph in 6.2 seconds, having an incredible 20-minute charge time to juice up the battery from zero to 80 per cent, making it faster than any equivalent electric motorcycle.

Battery and charging technologies were developed as part of the Triumph TE-1 project, in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).

Triumph’s TE-1 electric motorcycle has been successfully equipped with regenerative braking. Further optimisation can be made for better efficiency in the motor-generator unit and transmission, which will increase the range further in the future.

Andrew Cross, Helix Chief Technology Manager, said, “We’re delighted to see the final TE-1 motorcycle testing phase completed and further validation of the performance and efficiency of our Scalable Integrated Modular Inverter.”