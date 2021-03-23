Triumph Project TE-1 electric motorcycle design sketches out! Powertrain prototype unveiled

The design and styling of the Triumph Project TE-1 appear heavily inspired by the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS, however, it will not simply be the Speed Triple with an electric powertrain, but an all-new bike built from scratch

Having been announced back in 2019, Project TE-1 is now beginning to take steps towards completion with the official revealing of the design sketches of Triumph’s upcoming electric motorcycle and also the prototype of its powertrain and battery. Delivering on the objectives announced at the start of the TE-1 project in May 2019, focused on developing specialist electric motorcycle technology and integrated solutions, the collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG at the University of Warwick funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, today took the wraps off its achievements so far.

Triumph has announced the completion of Phase 2 with the reveal of the battery and powertrain prototype, initial performance results and the first design concept drawings for the Project TE-1. The prototype of the motorcycle will be unveiled sometime by the end of this year.

The design and styling of the TE-1 appear heavily inspired by the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS with a similar headlamp, suspension and single-sided swingarm. However, the Project TE-1 will not simply be the Speed Triple frame bolted with an electric powertrain, it is being built from the ground up.

The British manufacturer states that test results show significant innovation in mass, battery technology, and powertrain performance that exceeds the target set by the UK Automotive Council for 2025.

Project TE-1 is a collaboration between four major UK industry and academic leaders – Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd’s e-Drive Division, and WMG at the University of Warwick. Project TE-1 is funded by the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).

“This important project will provide one of the foundations for our future electric motorcycle strategy, which is ultimately focussed on delivering what riders want from their Triumph; the perfect balance of performance, handling and real world usability, with genuine Triumph character,” Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, said.

Williams Advanced Engineering will provide lightweight battery design and integration capability, using its test and development facilities to deliver an innovative battery management system combined with a vehicle control unit.

Integral Powertrain’s e-Drive division will lead the development of bespoke power-dense electric motors and a silicon carbide inverter, integrating both into a singular motor housing.

WMG at the University of Warwick will provide electrification expertise, and the vision to drive innovation from R&D to commercial impact. Innovate UK will support the partners and administer funds.

