Triumph opens new dealership in Mangalore: How network expansion by premium bike makers signals a change in India

Triumph Motorcycles India are on a expansion warpath, driven by their tremendous appeal in the sub-continent Triumph India have just innaugated their new showroom in Mangalore. Less than a month since they inaugurated their third showroom in the NCR at gurgaon. Spread over 2450 sq. ft, this dealership in Mangalore has been built in keeping with signature Triumph ethos. The experience center has separate especially demarcated zones for consultation, coffee-breaks, a lounge for laidback interactions, a build your own bike zone to help with customization of bikes, a merchandise display area to choose from a wide range of Triumph Branded gear from and service bays dedicated to maintenance and repairs. Triumph believe that the friendly environment, makes the showrooms seem a little less daunting to a new entrant in motorcycle culture allowing them to ease into their decision of buying a new bike.

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The opening of the Mangalore dealership will further strengthen the Triumph marquee in the southern part of India. The comprehensive suite of after-sales services will ensure the best-in-class amenities for our esteemed customer base, accessible easily. We are suitably excited that the opening of this ultra-modern dealership coincides with us on the verge of entering our 5th year. Tier 2 markets are a strong focus for us and you’ll see many more exciting developments from us in these unexplored markets soon.”As with every other Triumph Motorcycles dealership, the staff at Triumph Mangalore has been trained in the Triumph Motorcycles factory to deliver best-in-class pre-and post-sales experience in synch with the global standards. This is the 16th dealership for Triumph in the country. The current dealership network includes New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata. Which brings the grand total to 16 showrooms round the country, this show how much demand for premium motorcycles has grown in the country. That aside once, Triumph’s partnership with Bajaj will come to fruition there will already be a strong network in place. Something that has been the achilees heel for the likes of BMW Motorrad.

Mr. Sanjay M, Dealer Principal, Keerthi Triumph – Mangalore said, “We are proud to be part of such a globally celebrated brand network of Triumph. We will do our best to up the ante for customer satisfaction with utmost importance and we see a perfect match of our philosophy with the ethos of Triumph Motorcycles. We will do our best to ensure that highest standards of sales and service are maintained.”