Free three EMIs from Triumph Motorcycles! All you need to know

Triumph Motorcycles EMI offer: There have been financial struggles for many during these unprecedented times and an EMI support plan like this can help, at least for the first three months.

By:Updated: May 13, 2020 11:43:12 AM

triumph motorcycles first three emis

Triumph Motorcycles has come up with a way to extend support for its new customers who book their motorcycles in the month of May, offering to pay the first three EMIs for them. Prospective buyers can pick from Triumph’s modern classic range including the Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster. All of these are now BS-VI compliant and offer new colour options as well. Triumph Motorcycles has deferred its BS-VI price hike until July of this year.

As India prepares for the fourth phase lockdown with far lesser restrictions, consumer sentiment is expected to improve. However, there have been financial struggles for many during these unprecedented times and an EMI support plan like this can help, at least for the first three months.

View this post on Instagram

Reclaim your freedom with the all new 900cc Street Twin. Buy the Street Twin now, and we pay the first three EMIs for you. To avail click link in bio. https://fal.cn/380bv – Covid-safe buying experience – Easy finance scheme #StreetTwin #TriumphIndia #ForTheRide #TriumphTogether

A post shared by Triumph Motorcycles India (@indiatriumph) on

Triumph Motorcycles was one of the few manufacturers which launched a product during the lockdown. 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was introduced in April at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 121 bhp 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine with five ride modes – rain, road, sport, track and rider configurable. Bookings are open and test rides will begin once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Also read: Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

In April, Triumph Motorcycles India announced that it will not hike prices of its BS-VI compliant motorcycles until July 2020. Furthermore, Triumph will extend the warranty as well as the EW on motorcycles which were due to expire between 20th March – 3rd May 2020, till 30th June 2020.

Additionally, the warranty of the bikes would not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance in this lockdown period provided these customers have the vehicle serviced within the next 30 days of the lockdown opening.

