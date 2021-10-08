Triumph launches ‘Total Care’ program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

Total care brings together Extended warranty programs, Service packages with inflation-proof servicing, approved used bike program, Road Side Assistance program with an industry-best coverage of up to 7 years, and more

By:October 8, 2021 2:38 PM

Triumph Motorcycles has launched that launch of its ‘Total Care’ programme that includes a range of services and products. The Total Care umbrella covers a wide variety of services offered by Triumph, ranging from online service bookings and Extended Warranty (EW) to RSA, service packages and Triumph approved to name a few. The programme also includes Triumph Approved for used motorcycles and helps check the condition and history of their chosen used bike.

Some of the salient features offered under Triumph’s Total Care are:

· Online service booking

· Customer can now quickly and easily book their service online 24/7, an industry-first initiative.

· Bike Health Check: A detailed Bike Health Check each time the customer visits a Triumph dealership.

· Covers preventive maintenance

· Service Package: Triumph Service Packages offers customers an affordable way to pay for their servicing upfront whilst protecting them from any rise in servicing costs.

· Package Offerings

• Inflation proof servicing

• Additional discount on PCA& Labour.

• 2 Additional free General Check-Ups.

• Fully Transferable on resale of Bike

· Extended Warranty (EW)

· Global Warranty Coverage at Official Triumph Dealerships

· Limitless Km Coverage

· Transferable to another customer.

· Offer Better Resale value of Bike

· Triumph Assist – Roadside Assistance (RA)

· Triumph RSA is a breakdown assistance package developed by Triumph and Europ Assistance which has been designed to give customers back-up in an unlikely event of a motorcycle breakdown.

· Triumph Assist offers you the protection of breakdown cover 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever customers need assistance when riding Triumph in India.

· Scope of vehicles covered under RSA has been increased from 5 years to 7 years.

· Triumph approved – (Used Motorcycles)

· Assurance Parameters

· Minimum 1 year / unlimited distance warranty

· 1-year Roadside Assistance.

· Certified Vehicle Quality Check

· Finance Available

· Valid PUC

· Vehicle History and Mileage Check

· Genuine Spares: 30,000+ parts that come with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty

