Triumph Motorcycles announces five-day Thar Desert ride with training for Tiger, Scrambler riders

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the third edition of its ‘Adventure Trails Thar Desert III’ adventure ride. This is Triumph’s first ride of 2020, part of its yearlong Adventure calendar that comprises of Adventure Trails – Spiti & Zanskar as well, in addition to the Adventure Weekends. For the past years, the Triumph Thar desert ride has been organised exclusively for Tiger owners only, however, this year it will be open for Triumph Scrambler customers as well.

The five-day Triumph Thar Desert III is scheduled to take place between 2nd – 7th February 2020 and will cover a distance of 1350 km. The third edition of the ride will be flagged off from Jaipur, moving along Sambhar lake, Jaisalmer, Sam and will conclude in Bikaner.

Customers need to deposit a sum of Rs 50,000 (per person), inclusive of stay, food, back-up and training to participate in the Thar Desert III ride. As the Thar Desert III is limited to a few seats only, it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and interested customers can book their spot at any of the Triumph dealerships.

“We were the first brand that focussed on adventure motorcycling and today have the maximum share in the premium adventure segment. Currently, Triumph Motorcycles India offers a range of premium adventure motorcycles in two displacement categories that are appreciated across age groups. We always look forward to engaging our customers with more such rider-centric activities that assist them to become better and responsible riders. These are fully curated rides with rider training being the biggest differentiator,” Shoeb Farooq, General Manager Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd, said.

The participants of Adventure Trails Thar Desert III ride will be given adventure riding training by the ace rallyist and adventure trainer Vijay Parmar. He will train the participants about the nuances of adventure riding on different terrains as well as teach them to get the best out of their Triumph motorcycles.

The training also inculcates several riding techniques that are essential for adventure motorcycling. The Adventure Trails Desert III is open for riders of all skill level, however, first preference will be given to the Triumph owners who have attended the Triumph Adventure Trails.