Triumph Motorcycles recalls 1242 units of Street Triple: Here’s what went wrong in middleweight streetfighter

Triumph Motorcycles has recently issued a recall for its Street Triple. The recall has been announced in America only as of now and it covers the two variants - R and RS of the middleweight streetfighter. The National Highway Traffic SecurityAdministration of USA has rolled out some documents stating that 1242 units of the Street Triple might be affected. The units have been detected with a possibility of switchgear malfunction when water creeps into the left unit. The recall document states that there is a possibility that the left side switchgear might not have been sealed as tightly as it should have been. For this reason, water may enter the switchgear during rains and even during times when the bike is being washed. Once the water enters the switchgear, there is a high risk of a short circuit. Also, this could lead to the malfunction of horn, indicators and the headlamps that can eventually result in an accident.

The recall process will commence on 31st May, 2018 and company will start contacting the owners of the affected units in America soon. Triumph Motorcycles will replace the unit free of cost. It has to be noted that Triumph does not sell the Street Triple R in India and only the S and RS versions are on sale here. Powering the Triumph Street Triple is a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. Out of the three variants, while the S is the base model, the RS sits at the top.

While the Triumph Street Triple S can be yours for a price of Rs 8.71 lakh, the premium RS version will set you back by Rs 10.55 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). It is not clear at the moment as to the units on sale in India too have been affected or not.