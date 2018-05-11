Triumph Motorcycles plans to ride into smaller cities to maintain sales growth

British Superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles today said it expects to maintain its double-digits sales growth in India on the back of new product launches and network expansion, especially in tier-II cities. The company, which today launched an all new version of its superbike Tiger 1200 XCX in the country priced at Rs 17 lakh, aims to launch around 6-7 models by June this year.The company follows July-June financial year."Our retail sales grew last year by 10 per cent. This year too we are looking for a same kind of performance," Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly told PTI.

Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx launched at Rs 17 lakh in India: Why this bike costs as much as a Skoda Octavia

The company sold 1,175 units in the previous fiscal. Triumph expects to achieve the desired sales growth on the back of new product launches and expansion of sales network, especially in smaller cities, Sumbly said."We currently have 16 dealerships across the country. We are now planning to enhance it to 20 outlets with a focus on tier II cities like Ludhiana and Surat," he added.

Elaborating on the need to expand sales network in smaller towns and cities, Sumbly said that such markets used to account for just 8-10 per cent of the company's sales couple of year back but now their share has gone up to 20 per cent."It is expected to go up to 30 per cent...," he added.Since start of its operations in India in 2013-end, Triumph has sold around 5,000 bikes in the country. The superbikes are priced in the range of Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 23 lakh.

Commenting on the launch of updated Tiger 1200 XCX, Sumbly said it took four years to develop the product which has a host of new features, including a lighter frame."It is a bike that allows riders to gratify their desired adventure, to go anywhere and everywhere, be it in a daily commute to an adventure on difficult terrains spreading the corners of the earth," he added.