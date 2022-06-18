Triumph Motorcycles opens new dealership in Kolkata: 14th store in India

Triumph Motorcycles India has inaugurated its new dealership in Kolkata, West Bengal. This is the company’s 14th exclusive store in the country and offers a 3S (sales, service & spares) facility.

Triumph Motorcycles India has inaugurated its new dealership in Kolkata, West Bengal. The brand has partnered with Speed Motocorp in the city of joy to offer the complete portfolio of Triumph Motorcycles along with after-sales, service, apparels, and accessories. The dealership will be officially called Speed Triumph. It is spread across 2,500 sq. feet and is located at 53A, Tiljala Road, First Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Owing to the growing demand for two-wheelers in Kolkata, Triumph launched this facility that will not only cater to the customers in West Bengal but even assist customers of the northeast. Apart from facilitating the entire range of Triumph motorcycles, Speed Triumph will also offer a host of accessories, merchandise, and apparels. The dealership is divided into different experiential zones such as a consultation lounge, build your own bike zone, and an official merchandise zone.

Speaking on the network expansion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said, “With demand for premium motorcycles gaining momentum in the country, we are excited to recalibrate our Network in Kolkata. Kolkata is a crucial market for luxury motorcycles and is growing. We have associated with Speed Motocorp for this important market, and we are confident that we shall be able to deliver the most premium brand experience which customers expect from Triumph.”

Atul Makharia, Dealer Principal, Speed Triumph said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Triumph Motorcycles to Kolkata. We have more than a decade of experience in the business and are well connected with the regional rider communities. Speed Triumph is looking forward to serve the local enthusiasts by providing them a platform to experience the world-class products and hospitality of Triumph and take the British marquee brand to newer heights.”

