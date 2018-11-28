Triumph Motorcycles marks fifth year in India, to launch six new bikes by June 2019

Triumph Motorcycles is marking five years in India since the brand was first launched here in 2013. The British motorcycle manufacturer has big plans for its sixth year in the country with the launch of six new products before June 2019. These six motorcycles will include new models and facelifts of existing ones. Besides this, the company will also be expanding its sales network from the current 16 dealerships to 25 within the next three-four years.

Triumph has over 115 years of race wins and world speed records to boast of. Besides this, its motorcycles have gained a lot of popularity in India for their power, handling, and style. Triumph has also initiated several activities in these five-years for its customers.

The brand is represented across the country today with 16 Triumph Experience Centres with state-of-the-art service facilities. Through these, Triumph Motorcycles India has customers spreading across 400 towns in the country. Triumph Motorcycles has curated several initiatives for its customers with training sessions at Triumph Tiger Training Academy and California Superbike School.

Speaking on the five-year anniversary, Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thankful to our partners, customers, enthusiasts and fans for all our accomplishments in these 5 years. For Triumph, the growth has been phenomenal in the last five years.

“Our aim is to further grow 10-12% each year going forward. We are entering our 6th year in India with a very positive outlook and before June 2019, we plan to launch six new products. It would be a mix of new and facelifts of the current models.

“We intend to further expand the sales network from the current 16 dealerships to 25 over the next 3-4 years. The spread and contribution from smaller towns is increasing and we expect the tier II towns to propel the next leg of growth in the industry. India continues to be an important market for Triumph globally”.