Triumph Motorcycles India extends warranty across lineup by two months

Triumph Motorcycles will extend manufacturer and extended warranty till 30th July on motorcycles whose warranty is expiring between 15th April and 31st May

Considering the ongoing lockdowns – partial or full – due to the still continuing coronavirus pandemic, Triumph Motorcycles India has announced an extension on the warranty period on its products by two months. The manufacturer joins a long list of brands that recently announced similar warranty extensions, like Piaggio, Benelli, Suzuki, KTM, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HMSI, TVS and Yamaha.

The British brand will extend manufacturer and extended warranty till 30th July on motorcycles whose warranty is expiring between 15th April and 31st May. Triumph says the warranty won’t be affected if the owners get their motorcycle serviced within 30 days of lockdown being lifted.

In related news, Triumph launched the 2021 Bobber this week. The new model boasts new colour options and features. It gets 16-inch fat front spoke wheel with a black rim, a wider rear tyre, Avon Cobra tyres, twin discs at the front with Brembo callipers, switchable traction control and so on.

Also read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

There are 47mm front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The floating aluminum seat has a height of only 690mm, thereby making it easy for everyone to ride. Another plus side is that the seat is adjustable and so are the instruments. One now gets a full-LED headlight complete with LED DRLs, indicators and so on. The new Bobber is priced at Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moreover, the brand is also preparing for the official unveiling of the new Speed Twin which is expected to come with a host of changes. The new model will make its global debut on the 1st of June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.