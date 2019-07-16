Triumph motorcycles going at a huge discount in India: Here is the catch

Triumph Motorcycles has made a huge mark in the big bike segment in India. Ever since they stepped foot here, six years ago, the brand has been introducing newer models as well as giving the enthusiasts something to look forward to. However, currently with the slump that the industry is facing, Triumph too is feeling the heat. The manufacturer has many of its 2018 models as part of the unsold stock. To counter this, Triumph dealers are offering huge discounts to offset inventory. We happened to speak to a few dealers and here is what transpired.

A Delhi dealer told us that the offer shown on the website is optional. The offer on the website are on the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Street Triple S, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster and Tiger 800 range. There is catch attached to each discount and you will read more about it in a bit. The Mumbai dealer though said that these are all based on.

First catch

All the motorcycles that carry offers are 2018 models. Yes, you got it right! Triumph Motorcycles is offering you a bike that may be lying in the stockyard for perhaps more than six months. In terms of CBU models like the Street Triple RS, usually once a customer places the order and has paid in full, the company asks the factory to get the bike delivered to the showroom. In this case, the customer still is getting a 2018 model since these CBU units are usually ordered by the company much earlier and dispatched based on demand. Most of the dealers will not want to invest in an inventory which is costly. This also prevents them from doling out discounts on the products of which they don't have inventory, thereby saving money. So, the company ends up keeping the inventory.

Second catch

Only if you opt for finance, these schemes are applicable. These finance schemes, depending on the bank the dealership has tied up with, last for approximately a period of five years if not more. More often than not, there will be cash discounts but a few dealers are willing to throw in accessories in place of the paper money. We will opt for the cash if we were you.

Third catch

A lot of the dealer demo bikes, ones which were standing in the showroom or were used as test ride units are being sold at huge discounts. Technically, you end up being the first owner of the motorcycle but it will have a few scratches and more importantly a few 1,000km on the odo. Miles which you as the first owner hasn't piled on. All types of customers have played with the clutch or even worn the brake pads much before they should. Triumph Motorcycles India thankfully checks the condition of the bike before selling it to you. More importantly, all the necessary fluids are replaced as well. These bikes cost a tad more than if you're buying a used motorcycle from the same maker.

Final throw

Now that we have discussed the possibilities of the discounts one can avail and what they entail, let's take a look at the offers themselves. On select units of the Bonneville T100, Triumph is offering an EMI of Rs 12,765/month, subject to conditions. For the T120, customisation worth a lakh rupees is available from the dealership. Should you choose to go for the cash discount on this model, it is Rs 70,000. On the Street Triple S, one gets an Arrow exhaust or flat Rs 80,000 discount. Both the Bobber and the Speedmaster too get a lakh worth of customisation or cash discount of Rs 80,000. For the Tigers, a free pannier set worth Rs 1 lakh is being offered while depending on the dealer, you can also opt for a cash discount.