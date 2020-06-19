Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Trekker GT promises a claimed range of about 144 km between charges and it is the first bicycle in the manufacturer's 118-year history.

Word is that bicycles are about to see brighter days as commuters try to avoid public transport so as to avoid catching the virus controlling all our lives these days. Triumph Motorcycles is anticipating a growth in the segment as well it seems, as the brand just introduced its first-ever pedalled product in the market. But they don’t want you to swap air-conditioned buses or local trains with sweat. Triumph Trekker GT is an electric bicycle.

The Trekker GT has a lightweight hydro-formed 6061 aluminium frame that neatly houses the lithium-ion battery pack. The e-bike has an approximate riding range of 144 km. Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor and Shimano E8035 504Wh battery combine to deliver an electric motor-driven torque of up to 60 Nm.

Triumph says the new Trekker GT will be a blend of comfort for commuting and fitness. It is rather a high spec bike as well with its premium components from Shimano, RockShox, and it is powered by a Shimano e-drive. It gets 180 mm and 160 mm (front and rear) disc brakes, Shimano Deore Shadow 10-speed shifter. It gets LED lighting and a Shimano digital instrument cluster with info like speed, distance, trip time, range, battery level and more.

Triumph Trekker GT is priced at $3,750 (approximately Rs 2.86 lakh). While there had been reports of bicycle usage slowing down in the UK in 2018-19, the current situation with COVID-19 pandemic is expected to bring it back. It is highly unlikely Triumph will introduce the Trekker GT in India, however, some studies do suggest that the use of cycles could see a positive trend.

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles has been busy expanding the product portfolio in India launching the new Tiger 900 range here today, the Black Edition T100 & T120 earlier this month, and the Street Triple RS in April.

