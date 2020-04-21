Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles has said that it has no unsold BS-IV inventories and that it will ensure the availability of BS-VI motorcycles. Triumph aims to have “strong representation across all segments with BSVI compliant motorcycles”.

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will not hike prices of its BS-VI compliant motorcycles until July 2020. Furthermore, Triumph will extend the warranty as well as the EW on motorcycles which were due to expire between 20th March – 3rd May 2020, till 30th June 2020. Additionally, the warranty of the bikes would not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance in this lockdown period provided these customers have the vehicle serviced within the next 30 days of the lockdown opening.

Triumph Motorcycles has said that it has no unsold BS-IV inventories and that it will ensure the availability of BS-VI motorcycles. Triumph aims to have “strong representation across all segments with BSVI compliant motorcycles”.

The Bonneville range, which is the highest-selling series for Triumph, is already available in BS-VI variants, including the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin, the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster.

Triumph has deferred the price hike of these models and additionally has launched finance schemes to make it easy and comfortable for the customers. Triumph dealerships across the country are working remotely and inquiries on current and upcoming models can be made with the dealerships or by calling the Triumph customer care on 1800-1020-104.

“We understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we’ve decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 & any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as the customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening,” Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said.

“At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand, we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible.”

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the new 2020 Strete Triple in India tomorrow. Owing to the current coronavirus lockdown, the launch will take place online. We will be keeping a close watch to bring you details as quickly as possible. Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow.

