Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles have announced a tie-up with Beeline for Triumph-branded onboard navigation devices. A very compact design, Beeline navigation system was launched only in 2019 and caught on with two-wheeler users quite a lot. The device will be waterproof, shockproof and easy to mount. The device will be available for Triumph motorcycles in limited markets and India is not one of them yet as Beeline is not extensively present across the world for now either.

The British motorcycle manufacturer says that the Beeline device will be particularly beneficial for its modern classic lineup, some of which are not yet compatible with MyTriumph smartphone connectivity. The device offers a quick-release twist-lock to fit on a motorcycle easily.

It is also secured with an elasticated strap mount that comes as standard. In order to use it, all a user has to do is pair it with their smartphone via Bluetooth. The users will need to download the Beeline application in order to feed the destination and begin navigation.

The Beeline device can also be used with gloves on and has a backlit display, of which there are two modes to choose from – Route and Compass. While Route provides turn-by-turn navigation, Compass as the name suggests simply points towards the destination.

A Beeline will last for about 30 hours before it needs a battery recharge for which it uses a USB cable. It comes with a standard warranty of two years as well as free lifetime updates for the app and software. It is now available in the UK market for GBP 199 (approximately Rs 20,500).

