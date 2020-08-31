Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Triumph was one of the first premium brands to start retail of BS-VI variants, and today has the largest BS-VI compliant range available in India across all premium segments covering Modern Classic, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser.

Triumph Motorcycles is celebrating 61 years of Bonneville Modern Classic range of motorcycles this year. The legacy behind ‘Bonneville’ started in 1955 when Triumph set the land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. This record stood for 15 years. The first of the modern classic Bonnie range that we know of today was introduced in 1959. The Bonneville T120 remains one of the most popular motorcycles in Triumph’s portfolio. To celebrate its 61st anniversary, Triumph Motorcycles India is offering free accessories worth Rs 61,000 on the purchase of any its four Bonnevilles – Street Twin, Speedmaster, T100 and T120.

Furthermore, the Bonneville range is now available at a starting monthly EMI of Rs 9,999 only. The offer is valid for a limited period across all Triumph dealerships in the country.

Modern Classics continue to be an important part of Triumphs product offering in India along with strong representation across Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser segments. With the 61 years of Bonneville celebration we hope to nudge our customers and give them another reason to bring home their dream Bonneville, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said.

The first road-legal Bonneville was the world’s fastest motorcycle in the 650cc segment in several racing competitions across the world. Over the years, Triumph Motorcycles have expanded its range of Bonneville motorcycles and offered different Bonneville models in the following segments – roadsters, café racers, bobbers, and cruisers.

Quick facts on Triumph Bonneville:

o The Bonneville T120 was born to celebrate the 1956 motorcycle – land speed record-smashing Triumph streamliner, upon the addition of twin carbs to the Tiger 110

o Triumph Bonneville range was named after it set a record by clocking 311 km per hour in Bonneville Salt Flats in 1959

o Depending on which model, the new generation engine comes in two distinctly different set-ups.

– The ‘high-torque’ HT 900cc Bonneville engine features on the Street Twin, Street Scrambler and the Bonneville T100.

– The ‘high-torque’ HT 1200cc Bonneville engine features on the Bonneville T120 (with 54% more torque over previous generations) and the Bonneville Speedmaster (with the unique ‘Bobber tune’ delivering even more torque lower down).

o The range boasts modern features including ride-by-wire throttle, liquid-cooling, and a dedicated soundtrack distinctive to Bonnevilles

