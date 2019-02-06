Triumph Motorcycles India to launch updated Street Twin and Street Scrambler on 14th February!

The iconic British motorcycle maker is all set to introduce the updated models of the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler in the Indian market on 14th February. Both the motorcycles have been updated with a number of cosmetics as well as performance upgrades.

Starting off with the Street Twin, the bike packs tweaks in the form of redesigned wheels, new side panels and updated analogue instrument cluster with black surround along with a ‘Bonneville’ metal plaque. The bike also gets new adjustable levers, along with a brushed aluminium headlight bracket. In terms of engine and other mechanical updates both the bikes derive power from the same 900cc, parallel-twin engine as before but the engine now delivers 10hp in excess and the maximum power rating now stands at 65hp at 7,000rpm, while the peak torque is the same at 80Nm. The company says that with a flatter torque curve, there is more torque available throughout the rev range.

Apart from the higher power, the company has also altered the delivery as top power is now delivered later in the rev range at 7,5000rpm compared to the earlier 5,900rpm. Also, the engine now redlines 500rpm higher at 7,500rpm. Other mechanical updates include a lighter crank and balancer shaft, magnesium cam cover and a lighter clutch. Also, what’s new is the higher spec 41mm fork and Brembo four-piston front brake calipers which sit at the place of two-piston Nissin brakes seen in the current bikes.

Both the models come with twin riding modes – Road and Rain, while the Street Scrambler also gets a third Off-road mode. Also the bikes are offered with ABS and switchable traction control. The current Street Twin and Street Scrambler cost Rs 7.70 lakh and Rs. 8.60 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom), and the new models will cost close to Rs 30,000 – 50,000 in excess to the current price.