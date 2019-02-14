Triumph India Bonneville StreetTwin and Scrambler Launched at Rs 7.45 lakh & Rs 8.55 lakh: All you need to know!

Triumph India has launched the 2019 Bonneville StreetTwin and the Scrambler in India at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh respectively. The two new baby Bonnie's bring some new styling elements more power and some additional features to the range in 2019. Starting a product offensive for Triumph India that will see a total of 6 new, updated motorcycles making their way to India.

On the styling front the Street Twin gets reworked wheels, redesigned side panels and a slightly updated analogue instrument cluster with black surround along with a ‘Bonneville’ metal plaque in the form of cosmetic updates, aside from which Triumph have also given it new adjustable levers, along with a brushed aluminium headlight bracket. In addition, both motorcycles get it new adjustable levers, along with a brushed aluminium headlight bracket. Both motorcycles are powered by an updated version of the same 900cc, that now makes more power at 65 hp while peak torque remains the same at 80 Nm. Triumph India say that the they've worked on the the power delivery to ensure for a flatter smoother torque. The power delivery, in turn, has also change with peak power is now delivered later in the rev range at 7,5000 rpm compared to the earlier 5,900 rpm. Pushing the red-line 500 rpm higher than before.

There's more mechanical updates too both bikes get lighter crank and balancer shaft, magnesium cam cover and a lighter clutch. Also, what’s new is the higher spec 41mm fork and Brembo four-piston front brake callipers which sit at the place of two-piston Nissin brakes seen in the current bikes. Both the Street Twin and the Scrambler are expected to get two riding modes, Road and Rain, while the Street Scrambler also gets a third Off-road mode. Also, the bikes are offered with ABS and switchable traction control.