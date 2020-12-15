Triumph Connectivity System now available on Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 as retro fitment

From 21st December 2020, owners of previous model year Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 models with TFT instruments will be able to upgrade their motorcycles with the My Triumph Connectivity System.

By:December 15, 2020 4:34 PM
Image for representational purposes only

Triumph Motorcycles India today announced that its My Triumph Connectivity System will now be available for existing customers of Street Triple RS and Tiger 800. The smartphone connectivity system allows customers to use navigation, music, and a lot more features on the go and stay connected. The system will be available as a retro fitment starting 21 December 2020 for Street Triple RS model year 2017-19 and Tiger 800 model year 2018-19 with TFT instrument consoles. The system will be available for Tiger 1200 as a retro fitment in 2021.

The My Triumph Connectivity System retrofit package lets customers have access to Triumph’s ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system built with Google, integrated GoPro control system, music, and phone operation, and bike status monitoring.

Triumph’s turn-by-turn navigation system

My Triumph Connectivity System provides live navigation on the motorcycle via the TFT instrument screen. Facilitated by an accessory fitted My Triumph Connectivity Module, the app allows the rider to wirelessly connect to their Triumph motorcycle via Bluetooth.

Free to download on both iOS and Android app stores, the My Triumph app allows route set-up, with access to hundreds of millions of Google points of interest and reliable, location-aware search suggestions.

In addition, the built-in what3words functionality can be used to navigate to an exact three-meter square location anywhere in the world. Once started, clear turn-by-turn navigation instructions are presented on the TFT instruments, with voice guidance available through a Bluetooth headset, if connected.

Integrated GoPro control system

My Triumph Connectivity System includes the world’s first integrated motorcycle GoPro control system that allows the rider to capture their ride on camera. Intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle’s TFT instruments and left-hand switch cube.

The My Triumph Connectivity System retrofit will be available from 21st December 2020 for the following models:

Model year 2017 – 2019 Street Triple RS

Model year 2018 – 2019 Tiger 800 XRX, XCX, XCA

