Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

For this partnership, Triumph Motorcycle and Breitling will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

By:July 20, 2021 2:46 PM

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph and Swiss watchmaker Breitling today announced a long-term partnership under which the two will roll out a limited-edition watch and a customised motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022. Work on the limited editions has already begun and fans of both brands can now visit a Breitling boutique and see the progress.

Breitling has played a pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph and Triumph has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of the motorcycle. The two makers will now come together to celebrate a flair for precision craftsmanship.

For this partnership, the two brands will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

“This is where substance meets original styling. You can expect purposeful engineering paired with modern retro designs,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “But however you want to describe it, there’ll be a huge sense of adventure and discovery.”

Also read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor welcomes this unique chance to collaborate with another established heritage brand. “Like Breitling we’re committed to providing the flawless handling and incredible finishes that give our community an incomparable experience.”

Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycles are now on display in top Breitling boutiques around the world.

In another recent partnership, Triumph Motorcycles settled a tie-up with Beeline for Triumph-branded onboard navigation devices. A very compact design, Beeline navigation system was launched only in 2019 and caught on with two-wheeler users quite a lot.

The device will be waterproof, shockproof and easy to mount. It will be available for Triumph motorcycles in limited markets and India is not one of them yet as Beeline is not extensively present across the world for now either.

