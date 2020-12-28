Triumph Bonneville T120 Black: Bored of new metal? Here that ’60s feel

The riding position keeps your back straight with arms and shoulders relaxed—with controls at a comfortable reach

By:December 28, 2020 10:40 AM

 

Motorcycles are a different breed. In some models, the design that was popular in the 1950s and 60s still doesn’t look dated, 70 years later. Many companies have a separate range of such motorcycles, usually called ‘classics’, ‘retro modern’, and so on. In India, these include certain models by Jawa, Royal Enfield and Triumph. We ride one, the Triumph Bonneville T120, in Delhi.

The design

Because it’s a classic, the Bonneville T120 has an analogue-plus-digital instrument cluster, which displays all the needed information such as speedometer, tachometer, trip meter, fuel level, range, service indicator, clock, etc. The design of the motorcycle—while it’s vastly different from the ones sold 70-odd years ago—has that retro feel to it. The engine, however, is truly modern: 1200cc, 79 horsepower and 104 Nm torque, mated to 6-speed manual gearbox. The quality is what you would expect in a 21st century premium machine—from plastics to metal to seat fabric to paint job, everything is high-end.

The ride

At 224 kg, the Bonneville T120 isn’t a very heavy motorcycle, and 79 horsepower means it can accelerate faster than some sports cars—in my rough calculation, it did 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than 5 seconds. Power delivery through the gears is astonishing; let’s say, you have to go from 40 km/h to 80 km/h in third gear, it’ll do in the blink of an eye.

Both front and rear are twin shockers each, sourced from KYB. Because the seat is firm and the riding position keeps your back straight with arms and shoulders relaxed—with controls at a comfortable reach—one can easily do long interstate rides on the Bonneville T120. However, I didn’t really find it supremely comfortable on some narrow and broken streets of Delhi—for example, the turning circle radius, it appears, is bigger than it should be.

The price

Priced starting Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bonneville T120 isn’t a bike for the masses—and is definitely expensive (as compared, say, to Royal Enfield Interceptor that is half the engine size and similar proportions, but one-third the price). But the Bonnie is obviously far more unique, and can be your first big bike that’s as easy to ride as any small Japanese city bikes.

(The difference between T120 and T120 Black is the latter has black detailing on the engine and exhaust pipes; both are priced similar.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021