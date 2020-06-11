Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system, developing respective power and torque outputs of 54 hp and 80 Nm. On the other hand, Triumph Bonneville T120 Black edition draws power from a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that develops 79 hp and 105 Nm, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Triumph Motorcycles India is set to launch the new Bonneville T100 Black and the T120 Black in the country tomorrow. The two special edition models will be launched via the company’s official social media handles given the current unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The core design language on the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and the Bonneville T120 Black is the same as their standard counterparts. However, as the name suggests, the appearance is quite different, all thanks to an all-black theme. On one hand, where the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black gets a matte black paint finish, on the other, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black comes with a matte graphite finish. The black colour scheme on both of these classics looks quite timeless and lends a sporty and appealing appearance. The two bikes get blacked out mirrors, rims and headlamps and the engine and indicators on these two are also given a dark treatment.

Now coming to what powers these two machines, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine coupled to a five-speed transmission system, developing respective power and torque outputs of 54 hp and 80 Nm. The feature list includes switchable traction control along with a USB charger, ride-by-wire throttle and a dual-channel ABS. On the other hand, the upcoming Triumph Bonneville T120 Black edition is powered by a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that develops 79 hp of power along with 105 Nm of peak torque with a five-speed transmission.

Prime features on the T120 Black include LED DRLs, ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, heated grips, traction control along with and an immobiliser. More details on the Triumph T100 Black and the T120 Black to be out tomorrow so keep watching this space for all the action. Subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel as well in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.