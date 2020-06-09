Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

As the name suggests, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and the T120 Black editions are all blacked-out modern classics. The two are based on their respective standard versions and will be launched in India on the 12th of June. Here is what else makes these two bikes special and appealing!

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the new Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black special editions in the country. The two models will be launched in India on 12th June. The company has released a teaser image confirming the launch of two Bonnies on its social media handles. The overall styling and appearance on both these bikes are the same compared to the standard models. However, as the name suggests, the upcoming Triumph Bonneville T100 Black gets a matte black finish and on the other hand, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black gets a matte graphite finish. Needless to say, the all-black paint scheme looks timeless on the two motorcycles and these will certainly appeal more to people that desire for a touch of sportiness on their motorcycles. Coming to the all blacked out bits, the Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black get black mirrors and the rims and the headlamps, engine and indicators on these two have also been given an all-black treatment. Coming to the powertrain, the Triumph T100 Black is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system.

The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 54 hp and 80 Nm. In terms of features, the upcoming T100 gets bits like traction control which is switchable, USB charger, ride-by-wire and a dual-channel ABS as well. On the other hand, the Triumph T120 Black draws power from a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 79 hp along with a peak torque of 105 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed transmission.

Prime features include LED DRLs along with ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, heated grips, traction control and an immobiliser. More details on the Triumph T100 Black and the T120 Black to be out on 12th June, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

