Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launched in India at a price of Rs 11.11 lakh

Triumph India have launched the Bonneville Speedmaster in India at a price of Rs 11,11,500(ex-showroom). The new cruiser from the British motorcycle manufacturer further builds on the Bobber’s design using a more practical touring minded approach. Although both bikes are constructed around the Bonneville T120’s 1200cc motor and shares the big-bits like the swingarm, brakes and suspension with the Bobber. The motor, however, is re-tuned to favour low-down torque, and a strong-mid range in favour of top-end speed. The Speedmaster also gets a pillion seat and a long-er range fuel tank at 12 litre compared to the Bobber’s odd 8 litre unit.

2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, specifications, features,

Interestingly, the Speedmaster name comes from a mix of urban legend and a strange relation between Triumph and America. In fact a little known fact that the American Importers of the Triumph T120 in the 60s used the nickname Speedmaster, that must have inspired the reboot. Although the reboot first happened in 2002 when Triumph launched the Speedmaster. Which with similar design cues was based on the Triumph America. However the 2018 bike is as safe as it gets, the 2018 Triumph Bonneville SpeedMaster will get anti-lock brakes, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire with two riding modes, as well as standard cruise control all as standard equipment. The Speedmaster also has a 12-litre fuel tank which extends the range over the Bobber’s 9.1 litre tank. Aside from this, like most Triumph motorcycles in India, you get to pick from more than 120 custom parts and accessories for the Speedmaster to tweak it just right.

Infact, Triumph have already pieced together two custom kits for the Speedmaster which you can choose to customize your bike to your liking.Triumph will also be putting two accessory kits on sale that go with the Speedmaster; the Highway kit and the Maverick Kit. The Highway Kit gets a full set of soft-luggage panniers while the maverick kit gets a single seat and flatter handlebars.

For Triumph this is the first foray straight into Harley Davidson territory considering the Bonneville Speedmaster will take on the likes of HDs-Custom 1200.